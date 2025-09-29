Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career in Tezpur University Assam in 2025.

Tezpur University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Guest Faculty in Electrical Engineering in 2025.

Name of post : Guest Faculty in Electrical Engineering

No. of posts : 2

Essential Qualification :

?.E. / ?. ??ch. / B.S. and M.E. / M. Tech. / M.S. or Integrated M. Tech. in relevant branch with first class or equivalent in any one of the degrees.

Desirable: PhD in the relevant field of specialization.

Emoluments: Appointed Guest Faculties will get Rs.1,500/- per lecture subject to a maximum of Rs.50,000/- per month. No other allowances will be admissible.

How to apply :

Interested candidates are to apply in the format as given in Annexure-I and ANNEXURE-II along with copies of other testimonials/certificates by e-mail to the Head of the concerned Department [email protected] with the subject line “APPLICATION FOR GUEST FACULTY against Advt. No. 21/2025”.

Last date of submission of application through e-mail is 6th October 2025.

Interview for the positions will happen in a hybrid mode, the date of which will be notified in due course of time.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here