Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career in SSA Dispur Assam in 2025.

Shrimanta Shankar Academy (SSA) Dispur Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Balvatika Teacher in 2025.

Name of post : Balvatika Teacher

No. of posts : 2

Essential Qualification :

(a) Senior Secondary class (Class XII or its equivalent) from a recognized board with at least 50% marks.

(b) Diploma in Nursery Teacher Education/ Pre-school Education / Early Childhood Education Programme (D.E.C.Ed.) of duration not less than two years or B.Ed. (Nursery) from NCTE recognized institute.

(c) Fluency in Hindi or Assamese

Desirable : Knowledge of Computer Applications.

How to apply :

Interested candidates can send their resumes to [email protected]

For any queries, please contact Ankita Sarma, Administrative Coordinator at 6913527281 .