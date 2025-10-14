Applications are invited for recruitment of various research based positions or career in IIT Guwahati Assam in 2025.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of RA in 2025 in the project entitled “Carbene/Carbone Stabilized Low-Valent Fluorescent Borylene, Silylene, and Germylene Molecules for Light Harvesting” at the Department of Chemistry.

Name of post : RA

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : PhD in inorganic/organic chemistry.

How to apply :

Interested candidates have to submit their CV including details of all educational qualifications, experience, contact address, phone no., email etc.

Candidates also have to submit photocopies of relevant documents in a single PDF file only containing all the documents (i.e. mark sheets, copy of the degree certificates, work experience certificates, caste certificate etc.) at the email address [email protected] by 25th October 2025 before 5 PM having a subject line “Application for the post of RA in the project entitled, ” Carbene/Carbone Stabilized Low-Valent Fluorescent Borylene, Silylene, and Germylene Molecules for Light Harvesting”.

After 25th October 2025, at 5 PM, the application will not be considered.

Candidates will be shortlisted altogether based on the qualifications posted in the advertisement.

Shortlisted candidates will be invited by email separately to attend an online interview altogether on 27th October 2025 from 10 am.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here