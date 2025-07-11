Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in CIT Kokrajhar Assam in 2025.

Central Institute of Technology (CIT) Kokrajhar Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment of various non-teaching posts or career on contractual basis in 2025.

Name of post : Junior Assistant

No. of posts : 2

Qualification & Experience :

Essential:

i) Senior Secondary (10+2) from a recognized Board with a minimum Typing speed of 35 w.p.m. and proficiency in Computer Word Processing and Spread Sheet.

ii) Proficiency in use of variety of computer office applications, M.S. Word, Excel, Power-point or equivalent is a must.

iii) Having Typing Speed of 40/35 w.p.m. in English or Hindi respectively on computer.

iv) The requirement of typing in the Recruitment rules will not apply in the case of Persons

with Disabilities (PWD) who are certified as being unable to type by the CIT Kokrajhar

Hospital / Medical Board.

Experience: One-year relevant experience

Salary: Consolidated salary Rs. 35,000/- per month.

Age limit: Not exceeding 30 years on the last date of receiving application. (Age relaxation as per

Govt. of India norms).

Name of post : Junior Accountant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

Essential:

i) M. Com or equivalent qualification from a recognized university with 02-year experience as

Junior Accountant or equivalent in the Central Govt./ Stale Govt./Autonomous Bodies

Public Sector Undertakings, etc

OR

B.Com. or equivalent qualification from recognized university with 05 years’ experience as

Junior Accountant or equivalent in Central Govt. / Stale Govt. / Autonomous Bodies/ Public

Sector Undertakings, etc.

ii) Knowledge of Accounting Software like Tally, Pay Roll Accounting, e-TDS.

iii) Proficiency in typing in English/ Hindi on computer, and also in the use of a variety of

computer office applications, M.S. word, Excel, Power-Point or equivalent is a mus1.

Desirable:

i) Higher Degree/ P.G. Diploma in relevant discipline like HR, labour laws, and

Financial Management etc. from recognized institute.

Salary: Consolidated salary Rs. 40,000/- per month.

Age limit: Not exceeding 30 years on the last date of receiving application. (Age relaxation as per

Govt. of India norms)

Name of post : Staff Nurse

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

Essential:

i) Intermediate (10+2 with science) or equivalent and must have passed the examination held

by the Nursing Council with 3 years course in General Nursing and Mid-wifery with at least

55% marks from a recognized Board/Institute.

ii) Registered as A-grade Nurse with Nursing Council.

iii) At least 03 years of relevant experience in a hospital.

Desirable: B.Sc. (Nursing) from a recognized University/ Institute with one-year relevant experience.

Age limit: Not exceeding 30 years on the last date of receiving application. (Age relaxation as per

Govt. of India norms).

Salary : Consolidated salary Rs. 45,000/- per month

Name of post : Junior Engineer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

i) Bachelor’s degree or equivalent in the Electrical Engineering from a recognized

university/Institute with at least 50% marks in the qualifying degree plus years’ experience

in relevant area.

OR

3 years Diploma in Electrical Engineering or equivalent from a recognized university/institute with at least 50% marks in qualifying diploma plus 03 years’ experience in relevant area.

ii) Proficiency in typing in the use of variety of computer office application, MS Word, Excel,

Power Point, etc. or equivalent.

Desirable: Experience in handling large construction projects.

Age limit: Not exceeding 30 years on the last date of receiving application. (Age relaxation as per

Govt. of India norms)

Name of post : Junior Technical Superintendent

No. of posts : 2

Qualification & Experience :

Essential:

1. A Master Degree in Computer Science & Engg. / Information Technology or equivalent qualification in appropriate field with a minimum of 55% marks in the qualifying degree

from a recognized University/ Institute with one-year relevant experience.

OR

2. A Bachelor’s Degree (four years) in Computer Science & Engg. / Information Technology or equivalent qualification in appropriate field with a minimum of 50% marks in the qualifying degree from a recognized University/Institute with two years relevant experience.

OR

Three years Diploma in Computer Science & Engg. / Information Technology or equivalent in appropriate field with a minimum of 50% marks in the qualifying diploma from a recognized University / Institute with three years relevant experience.

Desirable: Proficiency in the use of variety of computer office application, MS Word, Excel, Power

Point etc. or equivalent is a must.

Age limit: Not exceeding 30 years on the last date of receiving application. (Age relaxation as per

Govt. of India norms)

Salary: Consolidated salary Rs. 45,000/- per month.

Name of post : Assistant Librarian

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

Essential:

A Bachelor’s Degree in Library and Information Science or equivalent qualification in

appropriate field with a minimum of 50% marks in the qualifying degree from a recognized

University/Institute with two years relevant experience.

OR

A Diploma in Diploma in Library Science/ Information Science/ Documentation Science or

equivalent or equivalent in appropriate field with a minimum of 50% marks in the qualifying

diploma from a recognized University / Institute with three years relevant experience.

Desirable :

Handling acquisitions, cataloguing, and circulation of library materials, e-Journals access,

currently through ONOS and Managing SOUL 3.0 for library automation and record-keeping.

Providing assistance and support to students and faculty in accessing library resources.

Developing and maintaining of library web portals and library digital interfaces like WebOPAC.

Managing server, NVR, Network machines, RFID systems, and overall library network

infrastructure.

Conducting plagiarism checking using Turnitin and Drillbit.

Age limit: Not exceeding 30 years on the last date of receiving application. (Age relaxation as per Govt. of India norms).

Name of post : Medical Officer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

1. M.D. or M.S. in an appropriate branch of Medicine.

OR

2. MBBS with Postgraduate Diploma in an appropriate branch of Medicine plus at least one year experience in a recognized hospital.

OR

3. MBBS Degree or equivalent qualification included in any one of the Schedules to the Indian Medical Council Act,’1956 (102 of 1956) and must be registered in a State Medical Register or Indian Medical Register.

Experience: The work experience should be in a medical college or large Govt./ private Hospital.

Name of post : Internal Audit Officer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

Essential: Experience of working as Senior Audit Officer and well versed with wide experience in

auditing, accounting, establishment & administrative matters like pay fixation, pension

rules, stores & purchase, construction works, research and projects etc.

Experience: Minimum 5 years’ working experience at the level of Senior Audit Officer

Preferable: Retired Senior Audit Officer working in AG / C&AG.

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for walk-in-interviews for above posts on 23rd July 2025 from 11 AM onwards. The venue is in CIT Kokrajhar, BTAD, Assam, PIN-783370

How to apply :

Candidates may appear for walk-in-interview with the prescribed application form, original and self-attested copies of all relevant documents

