Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or career in IIT Guwahati Assam in 2025.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Junior Project Fellow (JPF) in the project entitled, “Ecohydrology and Vulnerability Assessment in Groundwater-fed and Snow and Glacial-fed River Systems of Western and Eastern Himalaya under the Warming Climate” at the Centre for Intelligent Cyber Physical Systems in 2025.

Name of post : Junior Project Fellow (JPF)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification :

Diploma in Mechanical/Electronics /Mechatronics/Electrical Engineering with 3 Years of experience.

Candidates with equivalent degrees are desirable.

Candidates with higher qualifications are desirable.

Applicant should also have Knowledge of fabrication processes in mechanical OR electrical/ electronic OR relevant fields and should be willing to go for field visits for frequent testing of the

developed Remotely Operated Unmanned Underwater Vehicles in Himalayan Rivers.

Salary : Rs. 28000/- per month

Selection Procedure :

Applicants have to appear in the Online Interview which is on 31st October 2025 (Friday) at 10:00 am

How to apply :

Applicants send an advance copy of CV giving details of all educational qualifications, experience, contact address, phone no., email etc. along with scanned copies of relevant documents on or before 25th October 2025 (5 pm) to [email protected] with a copy to [email protected]

Shortlisted candidates will get the link for the online interview on 30th October 2025 by email.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here