Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in IIT Guwahati Assam in 2025.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Science Communicator in 2025.

Name of post : Science Communicator

No. of posts : 1

Remuneration: Rs. 50,000-2,000-70,000 per month (Remuneration will be in accordance with experience and academic credentials)

Minimum Qualification:

Master’s Degree in Science/Engineering/Design Basic knowledge in data science Excellent written and visual communication skills with experience in science writing, storytelling, or multimedia content creation Strong ability to simplify complex ideas for a wide range of audiences Collaborative mindset to work with researchers, media professionals and institutional stakeholders

Experience: Minimum 2 years of experience in the relevant field

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for the interview as per the following schedule-

Date of Interview: 10/11/2025, Reporting time: 09:00 AM, Venue: Office of the Dean of Administration, IIT Guwahati, Assam

How to apply :

Interested candidates may report to Office of the Dean of Administration, Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati at 09:00 AM on 10/11/2025 for verification along with their CV, original documents and a set of photocopies of all relevant documents, along with two (02) passport size colour photographs

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here