Applications are invited for recruitment of various accounting positions or career in SESTA Guwahati Assam in 2025.

Seven Sisters Development Assistance (SESTA) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Accounts Associate in 2025.

Name of post : Accounts Associate

No. of posts : 1

Minimum Qualification: B. Com, BBA in Accounting, Finance and Management and 50% marks (45% for SC/ST and OBC)

Experience : 1 year

Salary: Rs. 2.04 LPA

Job Roles :

1. Checking Bills and Voucher with supporting for the approval

2. Accounting Software Data Entry

3. Project Accounting

4. Field Visit to review and support t community institutions as well as location offices

5. Maintenance of Different trackers Rent, Stock, Assets and Location wise RF Data

6. Accounting Payable and Receivable

7. Visit other block teams for Accounts related works Collection of Supporting’s etc

8. Verification of Assets and record keeping

9. Support procurement team

10. Banking Related Task.

11. Record keeping and maintaining documentation- a) Meeting Minutes Register b) Distribution list c) Revolving Fund tracker d) Stock Register e) Training Register f) Dispatch Register g) Maintenance of Activity Photos h) Participant list of Training

12. Updating monthly plan in the MIS system of SeSTA 14. Represent SeSTA, at different forums as and when required

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://sesta.org/recruitment/

Last date for submission of applications is 20th October 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here