Applications are invited for recruitment of 72 vacant positions or career in PDIL Namrup Assam in 2025.

Projects & Development India Limited (PDIL) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Diploma Engineers and Degree Engineers in 2025 for posting to at Noida, Vadodara offices and various project sites located all over India, including the upcoming Urea Project in Namrup Assam (AVFCCL).

Name of post : Diploma Engineer

No. of posts : 15

Discipline wise vacancies :

Civil (Design) : 2

Computer : 2

Instrumentation (Design) : 1

Mechanical (Design – Material Handling) : 1

Mechanical (Design-Piping) : 6

Mechanical (Design – Pressure Vessel) : 1

Process (Design) : 2

Eligibility Criteria : Diploma in relevant discipline / BSc / BCA

Name of post : Degree Engineer

No. of posts : 72

Discipline wise vacancies :

Civil : 7

Civil (Construction) : 12

Electrical : 3

Electrical (Construction) : 4

Fire/Industrial Safety : 5

Inspection (Civil) : 1

Inspection (Electrical) : 3

Instrumentation : 3

Instrumentation (Construction) : 2

Management Services : 1

Materials Management : 3

Mechanical (Machinery) : 3

Mechanical (Material Handling) : 3

Mechanical (Construction) : 12

Process : 7

Project Management : 3

Eligibility Criteria : Engineering Degree / Graduate / Post Graduate in relevant disciplines

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://pdilcareer.in/contract

Last date for submission of applications is 20th November 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here