Applications are invited for recruitment of 25 vacant positions or career in Purabi Dairy Assam in 2025

Purabi Dairy Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Managers and Assistants in 2025.

Name of post : Sr. Manager/Manager (Organic & Agri Business)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification: Full time B.Sc (Agriculture)/M.Sc (Agriculture)/MB? (Agri-Business)

Experience : Minimum full time experience of 10 years for Sr. Manager and 7 years for Manager in commodity sourcing/agribusiness/organic value chain or similar activities. Candidates having knowledge of or having work experience in the field of Organic Production shall be preferred.

Name of post : Manager/Deputy Manager -Marketing & Sales (Ambient Segment)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification: Full time Post-graduate degree/ diploma in the field of Marketing.

Experience: Must have 7 years’ full time experience for Manager/ 5 years’ full time experience for Deputy Manager in the field of marketing & sales in Dairy/FMCG/FMCD/Retail sector with exposure of working in North East Region. However, full time Graduates with higher relevant

experience may also apply.

Name of post : Manager/Deputy Manager -Marketing & Sales (Frozen Segment)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification: Full time Post-graduate degree/ diploma in the field of Marketing.

Experience: Must have 7 years’ full time experience for Manager/ 5 years’ full time experience for Deputy Manager in the field of sales and distribution, with minimum 2 years’ experience in Frozen business/Ice cream business in Executive Level or higher. However, full time Graduates with higher relevant experience may also apply.

Name of post : Deputy Manager/Assistant Manager -Marketing & Sales (Fresh Segment)

No. of posts : 3

Qualification: Full time Post-graduate degree/ diploma in the field of Marketing.

Experience: Must have 5 years’ full time experience for Deputy Manager/ 3 years’ full time experience for Assistant Manager in the field of marketing & sales in Dairy/ FMCG/ FMCD /Retail sector along with minimum 1 year experience of handling a team. However, full time Graduates with higher relevant experience may also apply.

Name of post : Assistant- Sales & Distribution (Fresh/ Ambient/ Frozen Segment)

No. of posts : 16

Qualification: Full time Graduate in any discipline from a recognized Institute/University.

Experience: Minimum one year of full time working experience in Sales & Distribution in Dairy/ FMCG/FMCD/Retail sector.

Name of post : Assistant- Marketing & Branding

No. of posts : 1

Qualification: Full time Graduate in any discipline from a recognized Institute/University.

Experience: Minimum one year of full time experience in Marketing or Branding preferably from Dairy/FMCG/FMCD/Food product industry/ Marcom activities in Telecom etc industry. However, fresher with relatively sound knowledge of retail branding, promotional activities, consumer/

sales activations, social media and digital marketing may also apply.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://recruitment.purabi.coop/ from 11th October, 2025 till 31st October, 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here