Applications are invited for recruitment of 22 vacant posts or career in Dibrugarh University Assam in 2025.

Dibrugarh University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant Professor in various disciplines in 2025. Dibrugarh University, the easternmost University in India, was established in 1965 consequent upon the provisions of the Dibrugarh University Act, 1965, enacted by the Assam Legislative Assembly. It is a leading research and innovation driven University that acts as a spatial slot to configure the socio-cultural dynamics of North East India.The University encourages myriad enterprises that harbour on a constellation of thinking, theorizing, and reflection. Dibrugarh University is one of the educational centres of excellence, seeking to amalgamate multi-disciplinary fields with numerous theoretical perspectives, the realm of cultural diversity with the praxis of knowledge, and region-specific issues with a global horizon. The University has a prolific and productive industrial academia interface.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Professor

No. of posts : 10

Discipline wise vacancies :

Anthropology : 1

Applied Geology : 2

Assamese : 2

Commerce : 1

History : 1

Petroleum Technology : 1

Pharmaceutical Sciences : 1

Sociology : 1

Eligibility Criteria : As per UGC norms

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Associate Professor

No. of posts : 5

Discipline wise vacancies :

Applied Geology : 1

Economics : 1

History : 2

Life Sciences : 1

Eligibility Criteria : As per UGC norms

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 7

Discipline wise vacancies :

Anthropology : 1

Applied Geology : 2

Education : 1

English : 1

Statistics : 2

Eligibility Criteria : As per UGC norms

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications (along with 08 photocopies of the same) in the prescribed form of the University along with relevant documents and a Bank Draft of Rs, 2,0001 (Rupees Two Thousand only) in favour of the Registrar, Dibrugarh University, Dibrugarh, Assam payable at Punjab National Bank, Dibrugarh University Branch (Code: 994000)

The applications must reach the Office of Registrar, Dibrugarh University, Dibrugarh-786004, Assam within 5th May 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here