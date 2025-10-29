Applications are invited for recruitment of 20 vacant positions or career in Gauhati University Assam in 2025.

Gauhati University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates in 2025 for recruitment to the posts or career of Head of Department, Assistant Professor and Counsellor for 4 Year Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP) B.A., B.Ed. & B.Sc., B.Ed. at the Department of Education

Name of post : Head of the Department (in the rank of the Professor/ Associate Professor in Education)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

I. Post Graduate degree in Science or Mathematics or Social Sciences or Commerce or Languages.

II. M.Ed.

III. Ph.D. in Education

IV. Ten years of teaching experience in a teacher education institution for Professor and eight

years for Associate Professor.

V. Any other relevant qualification prescribed by the University Grant Commission for these

categories of posts.

Name of post : Assistant Professor (in Liberal Discipline and Pedagogy)

No. of posts : 7

Subject wise vacancies :

History : 1

Geography : 1

Political Science : 1

Economics : 1

English / Hindi / MIL : 1

Communicative Skills in English : 1

Communicative skills in MIL /Classical Language : 1

Qualification :

I. Post Graduate degree in concerned subjects with minimum 55% marks or its equivalent

grade.

II. B.Ed. degree with minimum 55% marks or equivalent grade.

III. National Eligibility Test or State Level Eligibility Test or Doctor of Philosophy in Education or in the concerned subject as prescribed by the University Grant Commission for these categories of posts.

Name of post : Assistant Professor (in Liberal Discipline and Pedagogy)

No. of posts : 5

Subject wise vacancies :

Maths : 1

Physics : 1

Chemistry : 1

Zoology : 1

Botany : 1

Qualification :

I. Post Graduate degree in concerned subjects with minimum 55% marks or its equivalent

grade.

II. B.Ed. degree with minimum 55% marks or equivalent grade.

III. National Eligibility Test or State Level Eligibility Test or Doctor of Philosophy in Education or in the concerned subject as prescribed by the University Grant Commission for these categories of posts.

Name of post : Assistant Professor in Educational Studies

No. of posts : 4

Qualification :

I. Post Graduate degree in Education (M.Ed.) with minimum 55% marks or equivalent grade.

II. National Eligibility Test or State Level Eligibility Test or Doctor of Philosophy in Education or any other qualification prescribed by the University Grant Commission for these categories of posts.

Name of post : Assistant Professor in Health & Physical Education

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Master of Physical Education (M.P.Ed.) with minimum 55% marks or equivalent grade.

Name of post : Assistant Professor in Arts Education

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Post Graduate degree in Performing or Visual Arts with minimum 55% marks or its

equivalent grade.

Name of post : Career Guidance & Counselling

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Degree/Diploma in Career Guidance and Counselling

Salary :

HOD- Rs. 45,000/- (Per month Fixed)

Asstt. Professor- 29,000/- (Per month Fixed)

Asstt. Professor (Part Time) and Career Guidance and Counselling (Part-Time)- 800/- Per Class Maximum 16,000/- per month

How to apply :

Eligible candidates should submit the following documents via email to

[email protected] with the email subject as: ‘SI. No. with Subject/ Post applied for’

Filled-in Application Form (to be downloaded from the Gauhati University website) Complete Bio-Data All relevant documents from HSLC onwards Proof of submission of application fee One Passport size photo with white background Experience Certificate (if any)

Last Date of submission of application: 03.11.2025

Application Fees :

SI. No. 1 : Rs. 1,000/-

SI. No. 2-4 : Rs. 500/-

SI. No. 5-7 : Rs. 200/-

Payment must be made online through SBI Collect only. No other payment mode will be accepted. Fees once paid are non-refundable under any circumstances.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here