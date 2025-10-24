Applications are invited for recruitment of 16 vacant positions or career in Oil India Duliajan Assam in 2025.

Name of post : Contractual Drilling/ Workover Operator

No. of posts : 8

Eligibility Criteria :

(i) Must have passed Class 10th from Government Recognized Education Board.

(ii) Must also have passed 03 (Three) years Diploma in any Engineering discipline from Government

Recognized Polytechnic.

(iii) Must have minimum 02 (Two) years post qualification work experience in Drilling / Workover activities like Drilling / Workover operation, able to operate brake during any workover operation, raising & lowering of workover mast, rig floor operations like making & lowering BHA, tripping in/tripping out tubular etc.

OR

(i) Must have passed Bachelor’s degree in Science Stream from Government Recognized University.

(ii) Must have minimum 02 (Two) years post qualification work experience in Drilling / Workover activities like Drilling / Workover operation, able to operate brake during any workover operation, raising & lowering of workover mast, rig floor operations like making & lowering BHA, tripping in/tripping out tubular etc.

OR

(i) Must have Passed Class 10th from Government Recognized Education Board.

(ii) Must have Trade certificate in Diesel Mechanic / Fitter / Electrician / Turner/Welder/Motor

Mechanic /Machinist Trade from Government Recognized Institute.

(iii) Must have Minimum 05 (Five) years post qualification work experience in Drilling /

Workover activities like Drilling / Workover operation, able to operate brake during any workover operation, rig down & rig up operation, raising & lowering of workover mast, rig floor operations like making & lowering BHA, tripping in/tripping out tubular etc

Name of post : Contractual Drilling/ Workover Assistant Operator

No. of posts : 8

Eligibility Criteria :

(i) Must have passed Class 10th from Government Recognized Education Board.

(ii) Must have Trade certificate in Diesel Mechanic/Fitter/Electrician/Turner/Welder/ Motor

Mechanic / Machinist Trade from Government Recognized Institute.

(iii) Must have minimum 02 (Two) years post qualification work experience in Drilling/Workover activities like rig floor operations such as making & lowering BHA, Double and Thribble board operation like tripping in/tripping out tubular etc.

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for walk-in-interviews for the above posts on 11th November 2025 and 12th November 2025 at Duliajan Club, Oil India Limited, Duliajan, Assam. Time of Registration is from 7 AM to 9 AM

How to apply :

Interested candidate(s) should fill the Personal Biodata (given on the last two pages of this advertisement) and bring it along with the following documents also on the above scheduled date(s) for the Walk-in-Interview cum Personal Assessment(s):

(i) 01 (One) recent 3 cm X 3 cm coloured photograph.

(ii) Original and self-attested photocopy of documents/certificates/testimonials as under: Valid Identity Proof and valid Address Proof from Competent Government Authority. Admit Card, Marksheet and Pass Certificate of Class 10th issued by the concerned Government Recognised

Education Board; Document(s)/Certificate(s)/Testimonial(s) of essential qualification, as applicable;

relevant work experience certificate, as applicable; valid Caste Certificate (SC/ST/OBC) from Competent Government Authority, if applicable; valid Non-Creamy Layer Certificate from Competent Government Authority, if applicable; valid Income and Asset Certificate to be produced by Economically Weaker Sections issued by the Competent Government Authority, if applicable; valid Disability Certificate from Competent Government Authority, if applicable; valid Discharge Book/Service and Release Certificate for Ex-Servicemen (Pages containing Personal Particulars and Service Particulars), if applicable and any other documents/certificates/testimonials from Competent Authority in support of candidature.

(iii) No-Objection Certificate from concerned employer, in original, in case the applicant is working in any organisation.

