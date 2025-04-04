Assam Career 2025 AERC Guwahati Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in AERC Guwahati Assam in 2025.

Assam Electricity Regulatory Commission (AERC) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Staff Consultant in 2025. The Staff Consultant shall now be engaged for the period of one year. However, the period of engagement may be extended, based on the satisfactory performance of the candidate, for the period up to one year on each occasion. The vision of the AERC is to ensure uninterrupted power supply at required voltages to all the consumers. AERC’s mission is to promote competition, efficiency and also economy in the activities of the Electricity Industry within the State of Assam. Its mission is to regulate the power purchase & also procurement process of the distribution utilities for sale, distribution and supply of electricity within the State of Assam. Its aim is to determine the tariff for electricity, wholesale, bulk, grid or retail, as the case may be altogether, and the tariff payable for use of transmission facilities, within the State of Assam. It also aims to encourage sustainable development by promoting renewable sources in power generation.

Name of post : Staff Consultant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

1. Post Graduate in Economics/ Mathematics/Commerce/Statistics or MBA

2. Experience in carrying out economic analysis, statistical techniques is desirable. Applicants having good writing skills is desirable.

Pay : Rs. 50,000/- per month (including taxes, if applicable)

Age Limit : The preferable age for the above post is below 35 years as on 01.01.2025.

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications, in the prescribed format to the Secretary, Assam Electricity Regulatory Commission, ASEB Campus, Six Mile, Guwahati – 781022.

Last date for receipt of applications is within 19th April, 2025 by 5:00 PM.

Applications may also be sent by email to: [email protected] on or before the due date.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here