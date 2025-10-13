Assam Career 2025 AEDCL Guwahati Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in AEDCL Guwahati Assam in 2025.

Assam Electronics Development Corporation Limited (AEDCL) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Technical Experts in various disciplines in 2025.

Name of post : DevOps and Cloud Specialist

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : B.E/B.Tech/MCA/M.Sc with minimum 7 (seven) years of relevant experience or BCA/B.Sc. with minimum 9 (nine) years of relevant experience

Proposed Gross Salary per month: Rs. 1,20,000.00 to 1,50,000.00

Name of post : Storage and DR Specialist

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : B.E/B.Tech/MCA/M.Sc with minimum 7 (seven) years of relevant experience or BCA/B.Sc. with minimum 9 (nine) years of relevant experience

Proposed Gross Salary per month: Rs. 1,20,000.00 to 1,50,000.00

Name of post : Cloud & System Expert

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : B.E/B.Tech/MCA/M.Sc with minimum 5 (five) years of relevant experience or BCA/B.Sc. with minimum 7 (seven) years of relevant experience

Proposed Gross Salary per month: Rs. 1,00,000.00 to 1,30,000.00

Name of post : Observability & Monitoring Expert

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : B.E/B.Tech/MCA/M.Sc with minimum 5 (five) years of relevant experience or BCA/ B.Sc. with minimum 7 (seven) years of relevant experience

Proposed Gross Salary per month: Rs. 1,00,000.00 to 1,30,000.00

Name of post : Database Administrator/Specialist

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : B.E/B.Tech/MCA/M.Sc with minimum 5 (five) years of relevant experience or BCA/ B.Sc. with minimum 7 (seven) years of relevant experience

Proposed Gross Salary per month: Rs. 50,000.00 to 1,50,000.00

How to apply :

Interested eligible candidates may apply online by visiting the website recruitment.amtron.in and clicking the link for ‘Recruitment of Technical Manpower for ongoing Project’ till midnight 20/10/2025.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here