Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or jobs in RGU Arunachal Pradesh.

Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) Arunachal Pradesh is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of 2(Two)Research Assistant, 4(Four)Field Investigators for an ICSSR sponsored project titled “Socio-Economic Impact of PM development Initiative for North East (PM-DevINE)”under Dr. Arvind, PI, Department of History. Rajiv Gandhi University (formerly Arunachal University) is the premier institution for higher education in the state of Arunachal Pradesh and has completed twenty five years of its existence. Late Smt. Indira Gandhi, the then Prime Minister of India, laid the foundation stone of the university on 4th February 1984 at Rono Hills, where the present campus is located.

Name of post : Research Assistant

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : Post Graduate in any Social science discipline with minimum 55% marks and NET/M.Phil./Ph.D

Salary : Rs. 16,000/-per month

Name of post : Field Investigator

No. of posts : 4

Qualification : Bachelor degree in any Discipline with minimum 55% marks

Salary : Rs. 15,000/-per month

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 28th November 2023(Tuesday) from 10.30 AM onwards in the Conference Hall of Institute of Distance Education, Rajiv Gandhi University, Rono Hills, Doimukh, Arunachal Pradesh

How to apply : Candidates should bring all the testimonials/ certificates in original and a self-attested photo copy along with their CV/ Bio-data at the time of interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here





