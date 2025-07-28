Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or jobs in Rajiv Gandhi University Arunachal Pradesh.

Rajiv Gandhi University Arunachal Pradesh is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Teaching Assistants in the Department of Computer Science and Engineering. Rajiv Gandhi University (formerly Arunachal University) is the premier institution for higher education in the state of Arunachal Pradesh. Late Smt. Indira Gandhi, the then Prime Minister of India, did the foundation stone laying of the university on 4th February 1984 at Rono Hills, the home of the present campus. Ever since its inception, the university is aiming in achieving achieve excellence and fulfill the objectives as per the University Act. The University got academic recognition under section 2(f) from the University Grants Commission on 28th March, 1985. It got financial recognition under section 12-B of the UGC on 25th March, 1994. Since then Rajiv Gandhi University then Arunachal University has carved a niche for itself in the educational scenario of the country following its selection as a University with potential for excellence by a high level expert committee of University Grants Commission from among universities in India. The University was converted into a Central University with effect from 9th April 2007 as per notification of Ministry of Human Resource Development, Government of India. The University is located a top Rono Hills on a picturesque tableland of 302 acres overlooking the river Dikrong. It is 6.5 km away from the National Highway 415 and 25 km away from Itanagar, the State capital. The campus is linked with the National Highway by the Dikrong bridge.

Name of post : Teaching Assistants in the Department of Computer Science and Engineering

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : B.E/B.Tech and M.E/M.Tech in Computer Science & Engineering with first class or equivalent either in B.E/B.?ech or M.E/M.Tech. /M.C.A/M.Sc (CS/IT) may also apply.

Remuneration : Rs 1000/-per class to maximum of Rs.35,000/- per month.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Also Read : 10 sure shot positive affirmations to repeat slowly for calming yourself during anxiety peak

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview altogether on 01.08.2025 at 11.00.a.m.

The venue is in the Chamber of HoD, Dept. Computer Science & Engineering, Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU), Arunachal Pradesh

How to apply :

Interested candidates may appear for the walk-in-interview on the date and time mentioned above along with the bio-data stating (qualification, experience, Specialization, etc.), as well as copy along with original of supporting documents also.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here