Arunachal Jobs 2025 Rajiv Gandhi University Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or jobs in Rajiv Gandhi University Arunachal Pradesh in 2025.

Rajiv Gandhi University Arunachal Pradesh is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Teaching Assistant in the Department of Soil Science and Agricultural Chemistry in 2025.

Name of post : Teaching Assistant in the Department of Soil Science and Agricultural Chemistry

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

1. M.Sc. in Soil Science and Agricultural Chemistry with minimum of 55% marks (or also equivalent grade in a point -scale wherever the grading system is followed) from an accredited India/Foreign University.

2. Candidates must also have cleared the ICAR-National Eligibility Test (NET)/SLET / equivalent NET

3. Candidates who have been awarded PhD shall also be exempted from the requirement of ICAR -National Eligibility Test (NET)/equivalent NET.

4. Candidates with PhD/NET and also teaching experience shall be given preference.

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview altogether on 06.11.2025 from 10.30 am onwards in the Chamber of Dean, Faculty of Agricultural Science, Rajiv Gandhi University, Doimukh -791112, Arunachal Pradesh

How to apply :

Interested candidates may appear for a walk in interview in on the date time mentioned above along with the bio-data stating qualifications, experience, specialization etc. with originals and also self-attested copies of supporting documents.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here