Applications are invited for various Operations Executive, Claims Executive, Medical Officer, HR Executive, Operations Manager, Finance Manager and IT Specialist positions in Office of Atal Amrit Abhiyan
The Office of Atal Amrit Abhiyan is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of City Project Manager for Mangaldai Municipal Board (MIS Specialist) & Kharupetia Municipal Board (Municipal Civil Engineer) on contractual basis.
Name of post : Operations Executive
No. of posts : 1
Qualification :
Full time MBA from a recognized Institute/University.
Name of post : Claims Executive
No. of posts : 1
Qualification :
Post Graduate in Commerce with minimum 50% marks.
Name of post : Medical Officer
No. of posts : 2
Qualification :
MBBS/BDS/BAMS from a recognized medical college
Name of post : HR Executive
No. of posts : 1
Qualification :
Full time 2 years MBA with HR specialization
Name of post : Operations Manager
No. of posts : 1
Qualification :
An MBA from a recognized Institute/University.
Name of post : Finance Manager
No. of posts : 1
Qualification :
MBA with specialization in Financial Management or Chartered Accountant (CA) or Member of State/Central Accounts Service.
Name of post : IT Specialist
No. of posts : 1
Qualification :
MCA/ BE or B.Tech. or B.Sc. in Computer Science from a recognised Institute/ University
Selection Procedure : Shortlisted candidates will be called for an interview/ written test at a date, time and venue that will be informed.
How to apply : Candidates must bring all relevant educational qualification, identity proof and work experience testimonials in original and a set of self-attested photocopy.
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here