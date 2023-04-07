Applications are invited for various Operations Executive, Claims Executive, Medical Officer, HR Executive, Operations Manager, Finance Manager and IT Specialist positions in Office of Atal Amrit Abhiyan

The Office of Atal Amrit Abhiyan is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of City Project Manager for Mangaldai Municipal Board (MIS Specialist) & Kharupetia Municipal Board (Municipal Civil Engineer) on contractual basis.

Name of post : Operations Executive

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Full time MBA from a recognized Institute/University.

Name of post : Claims Executive

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Post Graduate in Commerce with minimum 50% marks.

Name of post : Medical Officer

No. of posts : 2

Qualification :

MBBS/BDS/BAMS from a recognized medical college

Name of post : HR Executive

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Full time 2 years MBA with HR specialization

Name of post : Operations Manager

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

An MBA from a recognized Institute/University.

Name of post : Finance Manager

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

MBA with specialization in Financial Management or Chartered Accountant (CA) or Member of State/Central Accounts Service.

Name of post : IT Specialist

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

MCA/ BE or B.Tech. or B.Sc. in Computer Science from a recognised Institute/ University

Selection Procedure : Shortlisted candidates will be called for an interview/ written test at a date, time and venue that will be informed.

How to apply : Candidates must bring all relevant educational qualification, identity proof and work experience testimonials in original and a set of self-attested photocopy.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here