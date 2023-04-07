Applications are invited for various members for State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission and District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission positions in Office of Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs Department

The Office of Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs Department is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Members for State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission and District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission on contractual basis.

Name of post : Member State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

A person who is of not less than 40 years of age. An experience of at least ten years as presiding officer of a district court or of any tribunal at equivalent level or combined service as such in the district court and tribunal or

2. A bachelor’s degree from a recognised university and is a person of ability, integrity and standing, and has special knowledge and professional experience of not less than 20 years in consumer affairs, law, public affairs, administration, economics, commerce, industry, finance, management, engineering, technology, public health or medicine.

Name of post : Member District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission

No. of posts : 9

Qualification :

A person who is of not less than 35 years of age.

2. Possesses bachelor degree from a recognised University and is a person of ability, integrity and standing, and has special knowledge and professional experience of not less than 15 years in Consumer Affairs, Law, Public Affairs, Administration, Economics, Commerce, Industry, Finance, Management, Engineering, Technology, Public Health or Medicine.

Selection Procedure : A application written in plain papers specifically mentioning the position and district applied in respect of State and District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission

How to apply : Candidates must bring self-attested Bio Data and copies of all relevant certificates mentioned in the Bio-Data that can be sent by post or handed over to the undersigned during office hours.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here