Applications are invited for various Data Analyst, District Enterprise Development Executive, District Enterprise Development Coordinator, District Environment Coordinator, MIS Executive and Senior Seed Experts positions in Assam Rural Infrastructure and Agricultural Services (ARIAS) Society

The Office of Assam Rural Infrastructure and Agricultural Services (ARIAS) Society is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Data Analyst, District Enterprise Development Executive, District Enterprise Development Coordinator, District Environment Coordinator, MIS Executive and Senior Seed Experts on contractual basis.

Name of post : Data Analyst

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Master in Statistics/Economics or closely related subject from any recognized university. Should have good skills on Data administration, data management, and computer and information technology.

Name of post : District Enterprise Development Executive

No. of posts : 2

Qualification :

Any graduates preferable B.Sc in Agriculture or allied sectors/ B.E. or B.Tech in Agriculture/ food technology/ BBA with at least 3 years’ experience in agribusiness, food processing sector.

Name of post : District Enterprise Development Coordinator

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Master’s Degree in Business Administration (MBA/ PGDBM) with specialization in agribusiness/ entrepreneurship/ rural management/ marketing/finance.

Name of post : District Environment Coordinator

No. of posts : 2

Qualification :

Master degree/ Post Graduate Diploma (minimum two years duration) in Ecology & Environment / Environmental Science/ Life Science/ Zoology/ Botany. A combination of several specializations and/or additional trainings would be an asset

Name of post : MIS Executive

No. of posts : 4

Qualification :

The MIS Executive should have at least 4 years (in case the bachelors degree/ diploma is of three years duration) or 3 years (in case the Bachelors degree is of four years duration) professional experience in the field of MIS in any public/ private sector organization

Name of post : Senior Seed Experts

No. of posts : 2

Qualification :

Masters degree in Agriculture preferably in Genetics & Plant Breeding or Seed Science & Technology or Agronomy from any recognized University/ Institution. A Doctorate/ Ph.D. degree in the relevant field will be an added advantage.

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 13, 25, 26, 27 and 28th April, 2023 from 11 AM onwards in Office of the ARIAS Society, Agriculture Complex, Khanapara, G.S. Road, Guwahati

How to apply : Candidates must bring prescribed application form and all original certificates/documents relating to qualification, experience, age, identity proof, latest salary certificate, two passport size colored photographs etc and also a set of self- attested copies of the same.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here