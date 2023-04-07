Applications are invited for various Assistant Manager positions in Office of Assam Public Service Commission

The Office of Assam Public Service Commission is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Manager vacancies in both Civil and Electrical departments on contractual basis.

Name of post : Assistant Manager (Civil) And Assistant Manager (Electrical)

No. of posts : 84

Assistant Manager (Electrical) Qualification :

The candidate should have a full-time B.E/B.Tech degree in Electrical Engineering/Electrical & Electronics Engineering with a minimum of 60% marks.

Assistant Manager (Civil) Qualification :

The candidate should have a full-time B.E/B.Tech degree in Civil Engineering with a minimum of 60% marks.

Selection Procedure : The selection process will be based on the written examination and interview.

How to apply : Candidates may apply online by the official website of APSC, i.e., www.apsc.nic.in.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here