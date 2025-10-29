Applications are invited for recruitment of 11 vacant positions or career in APEDA in 2025.

Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Associates and Business Development Manager in 2025.

Name of post : Associate

No. of posts : 3

Discipline wise vacancies :

Quality : 1

Agri-Business : 2

Qualification & Experience :

Quality :

(i) Master’s degree in agriculture/ Horticulture/ Food science/ Biological science/ Food technology/ Chemistry or Biochemistry or Microbiology or Dairy Chemistry or Food and Nutrition or any

other equivalent qualification recognized and notified by the Central government for such purposes.

(ii) Minimum 3 years experience in the field of analysis of food, quality management, laboratory management.

Agri-Business :

(i) PGDM (Agri. Business)/ MBA in Agri Business Management/ Public Policy.

(ii) Minimum 3 years of experience in Agri Business/ Public Policy.

Name of post : Business Development Manager

No. of posts : 8

Discipline wise vacancies :

Grade-I : 7

Grade-II : 1

Qualification & Experience :

Grade-I : Bachelor’s degree in agriculture/ Horticulture/ Veterinary Science/ Plantation/ Food Processing/ Foreign Trade/ Public Policy. Minimum 1 year of experience is required in related fields.

Grade-II : Bachelor’s degree in agriculture/ Horticulture/ Veterinary Science/ Plantation/ Food Processing/ Foreign Trade/ Public Policy.

How to apply :

Candidates may send their typed and signed application through email at

[email protected]

Last Date of Submission of Application is 06.11.2025 by 1400 hrs.

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2