Applications are invited for recruitment of 69 vacant positions or career in AIIMS Gorakhpur in 2025.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Gorakhpur is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment of non-faculty professionals in 2025.

Name of posts :

Tutor/ Clinical Instructor Assistant Administrative Officer Junior Accounts Officer Store Keeper Jr. Physiotherapist Technical Assistant (ENT) Optometrist Technician (Radiology) Technician (Radiotherapy) Operation Theatre Assistant Junior Medical Lab Technologist C Pharmacist Medical Record Technician Mortuary Attendant

No. of posts :

Tutor/ Clinical Instructor : 2 Assistant Administrative Officer : 1 Junior Accounts Officer : 2 Store Keeper : 3 Jr. Physiotherapist : 1 Technical Assistant (ENT) : 1 Optometrist : 1 Technician (Radiology) : 4 Technician (Radiotherapy) : 1 Operation Theatre Assistant : 10 Junior Medical Lab Technologist : 40 Pharmacist : 1 Medical Record Technician : 1 Mortuary Attendant : 1

Eligibility Criteria : As per AIIMS Gorakhpur norms

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://ibpsreg.ibps.in/aiimsgoct25/

Commencement of online registration of applications : 1st November 2025

Closure of online registration of application : 30th November 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here