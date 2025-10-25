Applications are invited for recruitment of 16 vacant positions or career in ACSIR in 2025.

Academy of Scientific & Innovative Research (ACSIR) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Managers, Directors and also Assistants in 2025.

Name of post : Assistant Director (Administration & Finance)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualifications : Master’s Degree from a recognized University/Institute with a minimum of 55% marks or also an equivalent grade in a point scale.

Essential Experience : Minimum 15 years of experience altogether in educational administration / scientific administration/research establishments/other institutions of higher education; out of which at least 8 years of experience as Deputy Registrar or an equivalent post.

Name of post : Senior Manager

No. of posts : 2

Discipline wise vacancies :

Administration & Finance : 1

Economics : 1

Essential Qualifications : Master’s Degree from a recognized University / Institute with a minimum

of 55% marks or an equivalent grade in a point scale.

Essential Experience Minimum 09 years of experience altogether in educational administration / scientific administration / research establishments / other institutions of higher education; out of which at least 5 years of experience as Assistant Registrar or an equivalent post.

Name of post : Manager

No. of posts : 2

Essential Qualifications : Master’s Degree or also equivalent from a recognized University / Institute with a minimum of 55% marks or an equivalent grade in a point scale.

Essential Experience : Minimum 05 years of administrative experience altogether in educational / scientific administration / research establishments / other institutions of higher education.

Name of post : Assistant Manager

No. of posts : 4

Essential Qualifications :

Master’s degree from a recognized University / Institute with a minimum of 55% marks or an equivalent grade in a point scale with at least 2 years of work experience in educational/scientific administration/ research establishments/higher education institutions;

OR

Bachelor degree from a recognized university / institute with a minimum of 55% marks or an equivalent grade in a point scale with at least 7 years of work experience in educational / scientific administration/research establishments/higher education institutions.

Name of post : Executive Assistant

No. of posts : 7

Essential Qualifications : Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized University /Institute with a minimum of 50% marks or an equivalent grade in a point scale.

Essential Experience : Minimum 01-year experience in educational / research establishment.

How to apply :

Candidates may send duly completed and signed application form, along with detailed resume and also self-attested copies of certificates including a valid reservation certificate, if applicable, as a single .pdf file through email to [email protected] bearing Subject Line “Application for the position of [Post Name]”.

Last date of receiving completed Applications is November 14, 2025.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here