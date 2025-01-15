Applications are invited for recruitment to the posts or jobs of various paramedical positions or career in AAI in 2025.

Airports Authority of India (AAI) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Junior Consultant (Clinical Psychologist) in 2025.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Junior Consultant (Clinical Psychologist)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualifications & Experience :

Post-Graduation in Psychology with some clinical exposure. Minimum of Three years of experience in any clinical or organizational setting, or Two years of experience as a Psychologist in any of the IAF boarding Centres.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Desirable Qualifications :

M.A or M.Phil in clinical Psychology with RCI License or minimum experience of 02 years as Aviation Psychologist.

Age : Maximum age limit 65 years as on 01.01.2025.

Also Read : 10 shocking facts of Yuzvendra Chahal’s rumoured girlfriend RJ Mahvash

Job Roles :

a) Work in close coordination with the medical and Human Resource faculty for selection of ATCO ensuring a high level of quality, accuracy of methods used to verify the selection results.

b) To plan and conduct periodic training/teaching for healthy habits and preventive actions to promote overall mental health of ATCO’s.

c) To empathize with wide range of people and encourage help-seeking behaviors in ATCOs.

d) To engage in conducting Mental Status Examination and interview in the standard procedure/ protocol on ATCO, referred or self-walk-in.

e) To engage in administering, scoring and interpretation of psychological tests for reaching an informed diagnosis based on scientific knowledge and the medical history of ATCO.

f) To support the medical team in deciding the fitness for safety sensitive duties after a thorough evaluation for psycho-pathology or underlying psychiatric illness.

g) To engage in appropriate counselling/ psycho-therapy of ATCO and families (as per the case/ need). Provide referrals when necessary for additional care, evaluation, or treatment.

h) To be prepared to visit out stations (Airports) when it is required to conduct lectures on mental health promotion for ATCOs.

i) To maintain strict confidentiality and inculcate positive environment.

j) To maintain database of the personality and cognitive profiles of ATCO

k) Perform other related duties as assigned.

Monthly remuneration: Consolidated fixed monthly honorarium of Rs. 50,000/- (Fifty thousand only) all-inclusive

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications in the prescribed format (Annexed-A to this Advertisement) along with self-attested copies of all necessary supporting documents to email ID: [email protected] on or before the closing date, i.e. 02.02.2025.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here