Amidst the countless challenges faced by marginalized communities worldwide, cataract blindness is a predominant one, often leading to needless suffering among the elderly population. Although it’s a common age-related vision condition, cataracts may also affect an individual’s life unannounced for reasons related to malnutrition, infection, eye injuries, prolonged exposure to sunlight, and, most importantly, unequal access to eye health services.

Awareness and intervention at an early stage can benefit all the individuals affected by this unprecedented health challenge and free them from the shackles of poverty. Immediate surgery and medications can reduce or eliminate all the symptoms, bringing hope and relief to those most need it. However, accessing health services isn’t as easy for the underprivileged. For such individuals, the Tej Kohli and Ruit Foundation is dedicated to offering cost-effective and quick solutions in an attempt to help people and build communities.

From Preventable Blindness to Curable Vision

‘Preventable Blindness’ is one of the most overlooked health concerns globally. It highlights the importance of awareness and accessibility to healthcare since timely intervention and medication can mitigate this type of vision loss.

Cataract blindness is one such issue that can be cured when a patient gets access to healthcare within a certain period before the condition worsens. Apart from medical intervention, promoting awareness for an improved lifestyle is equally essential to address and prevent the causes.

According to a report by WHO, cataract is responsible for almost 51% of blindness globally, with almost 90% of the cases being avoidable. Most of these individuals live in developing countries, where access and affordability are the biggest challenges regarding healthcare.

To provide prompt and affordable healthcare solutions to patients with cataract blindness, the Tej Kohli and Ruit Foundation have been providing excellent treatment options, including cataract surgery costing only $50 per patient.

Cataract Blindness: Layers of Socio-Economic Disparities

The Tej Kohli and Ruit Foundation’s mission is not only curing preventable cataract blindness for people belonging to underserved communities but they are also driven towards bringing economic and social change to eradicate poverty. With this broader aspect of their service to these communities, the Foundation aims to foster resources and empowerment in society to ensure complete well-being.

Cataract Blindness in Children & Women – A Concern that is Often Overlooked

Cataract blindness in children is rare in the rest of the world, but it’s a recurring health issue in underdeveloped countries. Most of these families are unaware of the healthcare options, while in some regions, eye hospitals are preoccupied with appointments.

Parallel to this predicament, a woman’s eye health services are often overlooked, primarily due to ingrained gender inequality in developing countries.

Owing to low literacy levels and a lack of awareness among the masses, it almost becomes impossible for those affected by cataracts to feel included in their communities.

To create a legacy of social and economic change, the Tej Kohli and Ruit Foundation is focused on addressing such issues and curbing preventable blindness across all communities. It plans to cure a minimum of 1,000 children in Nepal with cataract blindness by 2026.

The Cycle of Poverty

Economic disadvantage is pivotal in distancing the affected ones from proper treatment. On the other hand, untreated blindness is affecting their professional sphere, shutting them out of economic opportunities. According to a study by Aravind Eye Care System, the economic productivity of individuals can increase by 1,500 percent after successful cataract surgery.

As individuals grapple with blindness, they become dependent on their families, even for their basic needs. They are often deprived of social gatherings, festivals, and even family discussions, leading to social exclusion.

Tej Kohli and Ruit Foundation hope to lighten up their lives by breaking this vicious cycle of poverty and disadvantage. Their comprehensive eye care services cater to all underprivileged individuals with preventable blindness. Their ultimate mission is to rebuild communities in some of the world’s poorest countries.

The Founding Partnership

Established in 2021, Tej Kohli & Ruit Foundation is the brainchild of philanthropist Mr. Tej Kohli and Ophthalmologist Dr. Sanduk Ruit, who is often referred to as the ‘God of Sight’. Tej Kohli and the Kohli family are the main driving force behind the organization, providing 100% of the operating costs of the NGO to support the mission from its day of inception.

Tej Kohli’s philanthropy initiatives have brought remarkable changes across several marginalized and underserved communities across the globe. He conceived the Tej Kohli Foundation in the mid-2000s to curb extreme poverty around the world to ensure a better future for all.

Mr Kohli’s vision aligns with #2030InSight, the global mission launched by the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness that aims to eradicate the concern of avoidable eyesight loss.

In 2010, the Tej Kohli Foundation began sponsoring cataract surgeries in local hospitals, which slowly led to the establishment of the Tej Kohli Cornea Institute in 2015, located in Hyderabad, India, and the Tej Kohli Cornea Program at the Harvard Medical School.

Mr.Kohli’s partner-in-crime is the “God of Sight” himself, Dr. Sanduk Ruit, who is a renowned ophthalmologist from Tibet and the co-founder of the Tej Kohli & Ruit Foundation. After pursuing his education at the All India Medical College and a fellowship in Australia, Dr. Ruit began his professional career. Besides being recognized as one of the best ophthalmologists in the world, his venture towards greatness remains unparalleled and an inspiration to many.

Touching Lives Worldwide

Communities in developing nations such as Bhutan, Nepal, Ghana, Tanzania, Ethiopia, Indonesia, and many others are currently the primary focus areas for the Tej Kohli & Ruit Foundation; the goal is to provide comprehensive eye care services and cure preventable cataract blindness.

So far, the foundation has been able to screen 3,20,000 patients and cure 48,532 individuals from these regions. With #2030InSight in mind, the organization’s mission is to recover 300,000 to 500,000 patients from cataract blindness by the end of 2030. By offering quality eye healthcare services to those living with needless blindness, the foundation is on its way to building a brighter and “clearer” future for all.