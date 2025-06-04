top entrance exams in India

Choosing a career after Class 12 can feel overwhelming. With so many options and entrance exams to consider, it’s easy to get confused about where to start. Whether you’re aiming to be an engineer, doctor, lawyer, designer, or pursue a career in management or science, there’s a competitive exam for every path.

Here’s a simple guide to the top entrance exams in India after 12th, across various streams like engineering, medical, law, design, and more.

Engineering Entrance Exams

If you’re interested in building things or solving technical problems, engineering might be the right choice. These are the most popular exams for engineering aspirants:

ExamConducting BodyAccepted ByApplication Period
JEE MainNTANITs, IIITs, and other engineering collegesNov – Jan
JEE AdvancedIITsIITs onlyAfter JEE Main results
BITSATBITS PilaniBITS Pilani, Goa, HyderabadFeb – April
VITEEEVIT UniversityVIT CampusesNov – March
SRMJEEESRM InstituteSRM CampusesNov – April

Medical Entrance Exams

Individuals aiming to pursue medical careers like MBBS, BDS, Ayush, Homoeopathy, or Nursing, can appear for the following set of medical entrance exams.

ExamConducting BodyCoursesAccepted By
NEET-UGNTAMBBS, BDS, AYUSHAll Govt. & Pvt. Medical Colleges
AIIMS B.Sc. NursingAIIMSB.Sc. NursingAIIMS Institutes
CUET (Science Subjects)NTAB.Sc. (Biology-related)Central Universities

Note: AIIMS and JIPMER MBBS admissions are also through NEET-UG now.

Law Entrance Exams

Generally, the students who love debating and have a keen interest in law, can appear for the following law entrance exams:

ExamConducting BodyAccepted ByCourses
CLATConsortium of NLUsNational Law Universities5-year LLB
AILETNLU DelhiNLU Delhi only5-year LLB
LSAT IndiaLSAC IndiaPrivate Law Colleges (Jindal, etc.)5-year LLB
CUET (Law)NTACentral UniversitiesIntegrated Law Programs

Design, Fashion & Architecture Entrance Exams

Creatives and visual thinkers can consider careers in design, fashion, or architecture.

ExamFieldAccepted ByConducting Body
NID DATDesignNID CampusesNID
UCEEDDesignIIT Bombay, Guwahati, etc.IIT Bombay
NIFT Entrance ExamFashionNIFT CampusesNIFT
NATAArchitectureB.Arch collegesCoA
JEE Main (Paper 2)Architecture/PlanningNITs, SPAsNTA

Management & General Aptitude Exams

For students interested in business, management, or general studies, these are popular options:

ExamAccepted ByCourses
IPMATIIM Indore, IIM RohtakIntegrated BBA+MBA
CUET (UG)Central UniversitiesBA, B.Com, BBA, B.Sc., etc.
SET (Symbiosis)Symbiosis UniversityBBA, Liberal Arts, Law
DU JAT (Now CUET-based)Delhi UniversityBMS, BBA(FIA), BBE

Other Popular Exams After 12th

Apart from the regular options like opting for engineering, medical, management, students can appear for Indian Army, NDA types of examinations.

ExamStreamCoursesInstitutions
Indian Army TESDefenceTechnical EntryIndian Army (after PCM)
NDADefenceArmy, Navy, Air ForceUPSC
Hotel Management (NCHMCT JEE)HospitalityB.Sc. in HMIHMs
ICAR AIEEA UGAgricultureB.Sc. AgricultureICAR Colleges

How to Choose the Right Exam?

  • Know Your Interests: Do you enjoy science, problem-solving, art, or debates? Your interests can help guide your path.
  • Explore Career Options: Look into what kind of jobs and lifestyle different careers offer.
  • Check Exam Dates: Many exams overlap, so plan your preparation and applications carefully.
  • Talk to Mentors: Teachers, career counselors, or seniors can offer useful advice.

The journey after Class 12 is full of opportunities—whether you want to become a doctor, engineer, lawyer, designer, join Indian Army or entrepreneur. The key is to explore your interests early, stay informed, and work consistently toward your goals. Each exam opens a different door, and your choice should align with your passion and strengths.

 