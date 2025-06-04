Choosing a career after Class 12 can feel overwhelming. With so many options and entrance exams to consider, it’s easy to get confused about where to start. Whether you’re aiming to be an engineer, doctor, lawyer, designer, or pursue a career in management or science, there’s a competitive exam for every path.

Here’s a simple guide to the top entrance exams in India after 12th, across various streams like engineering, medical, law, design, and more.

Engineering Entrance Exams

If you’re interested in building things or solving technical problems, engineering might be the right choice. These are the most popular exams for engineering aspirants:

Exam Conducting Body Accepted By Application Period JEE Main NTA NITs, IIITs, and other engineering colleges Nov – Jan JEE Advanced IITs IITs only After JEE Main results BITSAT BITS Pilani BITS Pilani, Goa, Hyderabad Feb – April VITEEE VIT University VIT Campuses Nov – March SRMJEEE SRM Institute SRM Campuses Nov – April

Medical Entrance Exams

Individuals aiming to pursue medical careers like MBBS, BDS, Ayush, Homoeopathy, or Nursing, can appear for the following set of medical entrance exams.

Exam Conducting Body Courses Accepted By NEET-UG NTA MBBS, BDS, AYUSH All Govt. & Pvt. Medical Colleges AIIMS B.Sc. Nursing AIIMS B.Sc. Nursing AIIMS Institutes CUET (Science Subjects) NTA B.Sc. (Biology-related) Central Universities

Note: AIIMS and JIPMER MBBS admissions are also through NEET-UG now.

Law Entrance Exams

Generally, the students who love debating and have a keen interest in law, can appear for the following law entrance exams:

Exam Conducting Body Accepted By Courses CLAT Consortium of NLUs National Law Universities 5-year LLB AILET NLU Delhi NLU Delhi only 5-year LLB LSAT India LSAC India Private Law Colleges (Jindal, etc.) 5-year LLB CUET (Law) NTA Central Universities Integrated Law Programs

Design, Fashion & Architecture Entrance Exams

Creatives and visual thinkers can consider careers in design, fashion, or architecture.

Exam Field Accepted By Conducting Body NID DAT Design NID Campuses NID UCEED Design IIT Bombay, Guwahati, etc. IIT Bombay NIFT Entrance Exam Fashion NIFT Campuses NIFT NATA Architecture B.Arch colleges CoA JEE Main (Paper 2) Architecture/Planning NITs, SPAs NTA

Management & General Aptitude Exams

For students interested in business, management, or general studies, these are popular options:

Exam Accepted By Courses IPMAT IIM Indore, IIM Rohtak Integrated BBA+MBA CUET (UG) Central Universities BA, B.Com, BBA, B.Sc., etc. SET (Symbiosis) Symbiosis University BBA, Liberal Arts, Law DU JAT (Now CUET-based) Delhi University BMS, BBA(FIA), BBE

Other Popular Exams After 12th

Apart from the regular options like opting for engineering, medical, management, students can appear for Indian Army, NDA types of examinations.

Exam Stream Courses Institutions Indian Army TES Defence Technical Entry Indian Army (after PCM) NDA Defence Army, Navy, Air Force UPSC Hotel Management (NCHMCT JEE) Hospitality B.Sc. in HM IHMs ICAR AIEEA UG Agriculture B.Sc. Agriculture ICAR Colleges

How to Choose the Right Exam?

Know Your Interests : Do you enjoy science, problem-solving, art, or debates? Your interests can help guide your path.

: Do you enjoy science, problem-solving, art, or debates? Your interests can help guide your path. Explore Career Options : Look into what kind of jobs and lifestyle different careers offer.

: Look into what kind of jobs and lifestyle different careers offer. Check Exam Dates : Many exams overlap, so plan your preparation and applications carefully.

: Many exams overlap, so plan your preparation and applications carefully. Talk to Mentors: Teachers, career counselors, or seniors can offer useful advice.

The journey after Class 12 is full of opportunities—whether you want to become a doctor, engineer, lawyer, designer, join Indian Army or entrepreneur. The key is to explore your interests early, stay informed, and work consistently toward your goals. Each exam opens a different door, and your choice should align with your passion and strengths.