Choosing a career after Class 12 can feel overwhelming. With so many options and entrance exams to consider, it’s easy to get confused about where to start. Whether you’re aiming to be an engineer, doctor, lawyer, designer, or pursue a career in management or science, there’s a competitive exam for every path.
Here’s a simple guide to the top entrance exams in India after 12th, across various streams like engineering, medical, law, design, and more.
Engineering Entrance Exams
If you’re interested in building things or solving technical problems, engineering might be the right choice. These are the most popular exams for engineering aspirants:
|Exam
|Conducting Body
|Accepted By
|Application Period
|JEE Main
|NTA
|NITs, IIITs, and other engineering colleges
|Nov – Jan
|JEE Advanced
|IITs
|IITs only
|After JEE Main results
|BITSAT
|BITS Pilani
|BITS Pilani, Goa, Hyderabad
|Feb – April
|VITEEE
|VIT University
|VIT Campuses
|Nov – March
|SRMJEEE
|SRM Institute
|SRM Campuses
|Nov – April
Medical Entrance Exams
Individuals aiming to pursue medical careers like MBBS, BDS, Ayush, Homoeopathy, or Nursing, can appear for the following set of medical entrance exams.
|Exam
|Conducting Body
|Courses
|Accepted By
|NEET-UG
|NTA
|MBBS, BDS, AYUSH
|All Govt. & Pvt. Medical Colleges
|AIIMS B.Sc. Nursing
|AIIMS
|B.Sc. Nursing
|AIIMS Institutes
|CUET (Science Subjects)
|NTA
|B.Sc. (Biology-related)
|Central Universities
Note: AIIMS and JIPMER MBBS admissions are also through NEET-UG now.
Law Entrance Exams
Generally, the students who love debating and have a keen interest in law, can appear for the following law entrance exams:
|Exam
|Conducting Body
|Accepted By
|Courses
|CLAT
|Consortium of NLUs
|National Law Universities
|5-year LLB
|AILET
|NLU Delhi
|NLU Delhi only
|5-year LLB
|LSAT India
|LSAC India
|Private Law Colleges (Jindal, etc.)
|5-year LLB
|CUET (Law)
|NTA
|Central Universities
|Integrated Law Programs
Design, Fashion & Architecture Entrance Exams
Creatives and visual thinkers can consider careers in design, fashion, or architecture.
|Exam
|Field
|Accepted By
|Conducting Body
|NID DAT
|Design
|NID Campuses
|NID
|UCEED
|Design
|IIT Bombay, Guwahati, etc.
|IIT Bombay
|NIFT Entrance Exam
|Fashion
|NIFT Campuses
|NIFT
|NATA
|Architecture
|B.Arch colleges
|CoA
|JEE Main (Paper 2)
|Architecture/Planning
|NITs, SPAs
|NTA
Management & General Aptitude Exams
For students interested in business, management, or general studies, these are popular options:
|Exam
|Accepted By
|Courses
|IPMAT
|IIM Indore, IIM Rohtak
|Integrated BBA+MBA
|CUET (UG)
|Central Universities
|BA, B.Com, BBA, B.Sc., etc.
|SET (Symbiosis)
|Symbiosis University
|BBA, Liberal Arts, Law
|DU JAT (Now CUET-based)
|Delhi University
|BMS, BBA(FIA), BBE
Other Popular Exams After 12th
Apart from the regular options like opting for engineering, medical, management, students can appear for Indian Army, NDA types of examinations.
|Exam
|Stream
|Courses
|Institutions
|Indian Army TES
|Defence
|Technical Entry
|Indian Army (after PCM)
|NDA
|Defence
|Army, Navy, Air Force
|UPSC
|Hotel Management (NCHMCT JEE)
|Hospitality
|B.Sc. in HM
|IHMs
|ICAR AIEEA UG
|Agriculture
|B.Sc. Agriculture
|ICAR Colleges
How to Choose the Right Exam?
- Know Your Interests: Do you enjoy science, problem-solving, art, or debates? Your interests can help guide your path.
- Explore Career Options: Look into what kind of jobs and lifestyle different careers offer.
- Check Exam Dates: Many exams overlap, so plan your preparation and applications carefully.
- Talk to Mentors: Teachers, career counselors, or seniors can offer useful advice.
The journey after Class 12 is full of opportunities—whether you want to become a doctor, engineer, lawyer, designer, join Indian Army or entrepreneur. The key is to explore your interests early, stay informed, and work consistently toward your goals. Each exam opens a different door, and your choice should align with your passion and strengths.