Guwahati: Gearless Bikes, popularly known as bikes with automatic transmission and referred to as bikes without gear, are making their impact on the market in India.

Many people in India prefer motorcycles without gear. With the advent of automatic transmission in bikes, even beginners or novice riders can enjoy a smooth and safe ride since it needs no prior training or experience.

Here are the top five gearless bikes in India:

1. HONDA NC700X DCT

Honda is one of the favourite brands in India. In terms of the best gearless bike, Honda has multiple additions to its list of models. The foremost of them is Honda NC700X DCT. Firstly, to curious folks out there, DCT stands for Dual Clutch Transmission.

Here just clutches are to be swapped (it’ll be pretty tempting to people who don’t have experience driving bikes like these since sooner than later, muscle memory will kick in, and they will reach for the clutch, which is not there).

Fuel capacity of 14 liters, a wheelbase of 1539 mm, and a total weight of 219 kgs, this beast of a bike packs quite a punch – sturdy, durable, genuinely generous. First launched in 2016, it has two distinct shifts – up and down – providing quality, smooth-riding both in-plane asphalt and rough terrains of roads leading to the mountains. Comprising of Steel Truss Frame can produce a maximum torque of 62Nm @ 4750 rpm and extreme power of 51 HP @ 6250 rpm.

Boasting advanced technology, for bike without gear HONDA NC700X DCT has proven to be a reliable value for money.

2. Aprilia Mana 850 GT

This gearless bike has remained vital in the market for quite a while, been in production since 2008. The Aprilia Mana 850 GT comes with an automatic gearbox, featuring a unique transmission and an 839.3 cc 90° V-twin engine.

The engine can produce 76bhp and 73Nm of torque. Autodrive feature has three distinct modes; Touring, Sport, and Rain.

It comprises appealing manual shifters, along with Continuously Variable Transmission, popularly termed as CVT.

16 liters of fuel tank capacity, Mana 850 can catch a top speed of 193 kph and has a kerb weight of 218 kgs.

A starting price of 13 lakhs in Indian currency ensures fuel efficiency, power, immersive torque, and a genuine biking experience.

3. Zero R/F

Zero SR/F has proven to be a gearless bike that is singularly beautiful and powerful. A ride that can provide a top speed of 124 miles per hour, with a Bosch electric motor producing 110 horsepower and 140 ft/lbs of torque, this particular bike is eye-catching. In a sentence, the looks are futuristic. When the price is considered, almost 15 lakhs is naturally a matter of concern.

4. Harley-Davidson LiveWire

Boasting a range of 146 city miles, the Harley-Davidson LiveWire’s electric motor is both efficient and punchy. Churning 105 horsepower and 86 ft/lbs of torque, it’s slightly weaker than Zero SR/F, still, making up for blazing acceleration. A powerful transmission of the 90-degree gearbox with a belt-driven real wheel assumes its role in the bike’s overall performance.

The LiveWire thus presents itself as a thoroughly capable electric beast of a machine. So it wouldn’t be wrong to assume it might reach the status symbol like the Tesla Model S.

5. KTM Freeride E

Initially built with Freeride’s “Ride Anywhere” motto, it is powered by a brushed DC motor with 2.1 kWh battery power onboard. KTM Freeride E has a portable weight of 204 lbs and can be charged fully in 90 minutes.

Its range differs from person to person, or more appropriately, from professional to amateur. An automatic gearbox, Perimeter steel-aluminium composite frame further enhances its durability.