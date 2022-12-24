The World’s Best Whiskey for the year 2022

Some celebrations need Whiskey and some like the New Year call for the best ones. Well, here is a list of the best Whiskeys to try before 2022 ends.
1. Knob Creek 12-Year-Old Bourbon
This is sold at an average price of close to $70. Well, not your everyday sipper but you need to try this one at least once before you end your 2022.
2. Frey Ranch Straight Rye Whiskey
Price at around $66, this is one of the best tasting ones out there. It has a spicy, savoury and herbaceous essence.
3. The Glen Grant 15-Year-Old
This one is a single malt and with its floral and citrus-forward aromas, it tends to give the kick you wish from a Whiskey. The price is also a kicky one as it is priced at around $93.
4. Johnnie Walker 18-Year-Old Blended Scotch Whisky
Well, Johnnie Walker is definitely one of the most popular ones out there. It retails for around $90 and it should be on the top list of whiskeys for 2022. Also, a must-try before the year ends.
5. Green Spot Single Pot Still Irish Whiskey
This Ireland’s native has a unique experience within the whiskeys of the world. Sold for $64, make sure you find your way to this one for a great New Year entry.