•Crybaby Sky

The sky continues its weeping and sobbing through all the weeks of the month. It seems to get worse every year. The cries of anguish growing in volume and strength. You simply ignore it as you sip your warm coffee, lying comfortable under the blankets.

•Bottom of the Surface

The water level rises with each minute. Before the season starts you know the roads, it’s cobblestone pavement like the back of your hand as you walked over them a thousand times and more. Now you sit in the car staring into the depths. You can’t tell how deep it goes. No one can ever see the bottom.

•Aquatic Creatures

Your parents, the government, any of your friends- they all warn. A vehicle is the only mode of travel you should consider. You listen to them with no complaints. You once tried to wade those treacherous waters. Something or maybe someone grabbed your foot. It had more than 5 fingers. It didn’t have the wrinkly skin of your grandparents. The creamy, soft skin of a baby. The calloused ones of your mother’s hands. You never waited long enough to find out what it felt like. You never step foot into those waters until they are dried and gone.

•Familiar Faces

Sometimes when you wait for hours in the car to reach your planned destination, you favour a look outside the window. The view is always the same. The dirty mucky water that keeps rising. People who you can never tell if they’re brave or fools to wade through the water. Your parents stop you from staring at them for too long. Mother worries you will recognise a familiar face. Father worries you will realise that it’s been the same people you always seem to pass. He doesn’t know you realised it a long time ago. Recognised the exact faceless faces and clothes keep wading through the waters endlessing in place. Never going forward. Never having the chance to go back. You never see them again until the season returns.

•Playing in Puddles

Your friend is luckier than most. They live above the floods and waters. You visit them often. You remember once playing around puddles with them. They jokingly stepped over one saying that is as close as they will come to experiencing the floods. Eyes stared at them. At you. At everything it could see. It didn’t look human. It didn’t look like any animal you had seen or heard of. Your friend never left their house that season.

•A Toothy Smile

Once you had somewhere very important to go. The cars were not available. The buses were nowhere to be seen, so you tried your luck with the tricycle rickshaw. You know your parents warned you that even in desperate times to never try it. But you were desperate and after last time you weren’t going to try and pass the waters. You had soon signalled one over. You clambered into the wet and slimy cushion seat with care. The driver turned around to ask for the destination. His skin looked like a colour you had never seen before. His fingers weren’t separated from each other, connected with a thin layer of skin. You looked up at his face. His eyes seemed to glow. He smiled at you, cheerful as he flashed his teeth at you. He had too many teeth. You went home that day and scrubbed your skin as hard as you could. But you seemed to never shake off that slimy feel off them.

•A Very Good Morning

When you wake from your slumber, you greet your parents with a good morning. You text or call your dear friends and teachers. You send them a good morning. You hope it is still morning. You can no longer tell the time without a clock as the sky refuses to change colours.

•Crack of Thunder

You can no longer see the lightning flash across the sky. The warning is gone. Only the sound is left. It is always a loud rumble. A deep and throaty sound that seems to shake you and everything around it. Sometimes you can see your windows shake and cower in its wake. Sometimes if you listen to it close enough it sounds like a heavy growl.

•Weeping Willows

The trees outside your window seem to forever remain wet and drenched. Your mother comforts you with empty words, saying water is good for them. You look out at them. You can see some of the branches cracking and rotting. The leaves are turning an unnatural colour. If you look close enough you can see the bark of the tree bleeding and weeping.

•Walking into the Sea

You once had a very dear friend. You always seem to remember them when this season makes its appearance. You both were young. Not smart or mature. They smiled and laughed a lot. In their last moments you can’t remember seeing that on their face. All you remember is the wetness of their face. Were they tears or the rain? Their skin was wrinkly like that of your old grandpa, like they had been staying in the water for too long. Were you begging for them to stay or stayed silent? That seemed so long ago. You can’t tell anymore how long it’s been since then. If it ever even happened. At the end of it all you remember is the last smile they flashed at you. You could see a few more teeth poking and growing out of their jaws. They slowly walked into the sea of mucky drain liquid. Was it ever water? You never saw them again. The feel of their wet, wrinkly skin and their smile are the only things left of them. They are what you hold close to your heart as you continue watching the downpour that seems to have no end in sight.

•The Beginning of the End

It will end. It always does. It’s like a routine, a schedule of when it decides to leave. It’s just hard to remember that as you watch the city slowly delve underwater in this downpour. There never seems an end in sight. But you have to believe the numbers and reports.

It has to end