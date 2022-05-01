The game has a dual-token system, a game token – GST and GMT.

STEPN is a move-to-earn fitness application. It is made by Find Satoshi Lab, an Australian-based fintech studio. The team has won the 2021 Solana Ignition Hackathon Gaming Track and is part of the DeFi Alliance Gaming cohort. The users are provided with sneaker NFTs that can move outdoors to earn tokens and NFT rewards.

STEPN is a Web3 lifestyle app with Social-Fi & Game-Fi elements. Users equipped with NFT Sneakers can walk, jog or run outdoors to earn GST, which can be used to level up and mint new Sneakers. They are proud to launch STEPN’s public beta and reveal the potential of what individuals can achieve with their fitness goals using crypto as an incentive. Public Beta Phase III is a decentralized financial payment network that rebuilds the blockchain’s traditional payment stack. A player can choose to lease or sell their NFT Sneakers on the in-app marketplace; users’ GST earnings are stored in the in-app Wallet, which has a built-in Swap function.STEPN has a built-in wallet, swap, marketplace, and rental system that allow non-crypto users to onboard STEPN. STEPN doesn’t need players to own NFT assets to move2earn. Instead, they will be able to rent them for free from other users to get started, with the earnings split later. The non-crypto players can earn before they learn how to use a Decentralized Wallet. This is also their first step in the Web3 world. With a little bit of gamification and a move to earn as the core mechanic, STEPN can nudge millions to embrace a healthier lifestyle. The game has a dual-token system, a game token – Green Satoshi Token, and a governance token – Green Metaverse Token.

STEPN is learning lessons from the past and mistakes of play-to-earn games and has the potential to become an even bigger force in both the crypto and fitness space. To learn and know more about them, get connected to them on Twitter @Stepnofficial.