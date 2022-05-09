Make way for Ramo, aka NFTRamo, a young talent trying to take over the Defi space with his incredible NFT project

He serves as the founder of the one-of-a-kind NFT collection called The Habibiz, which has bowled over NFT and crypto enthusiasts already.

There are so many industries and fields that have been on a constant growth pedestal. Ever wondered what could have been the reasons or factors that might have led these industries to turn highly successful, leading the many minds behind them to exponential levels of growth? Well, among several factors, no one can deny how a few youngsters make sure to put in their all and work committedly towards their goals for ultimately creating massive success for themselves and for their respective sectors around the world. The digital financial industry has seen the rise of many such talented beings; however, one name among them is constantly rising to the top. We are talking about Ramo, aka NFTRamo, who is rising to be one of the finest talents as an NFT proponent and creator in the industry.

Ramo says that getting into the NFT and the crypto world was not something he thought he would do several years back when the Defi space was growing. However, today he is glad he is a part of the ever-so-evolving and competitive industry that has turned him into a proud founder of his own unique NFT collection called The Habibiz, under which he mentions he has collections called The Royals and the Habibiz and Bibiz.

This project of his truly stands different from the rest in the industry in ways more than one. He says that The Habibiz is a collection of 4900 NFTs that generate $OIL daily per NFT held, where holders and investors get massive rewards for holding them. Also, he mentions how The Habibiz is the first-of-its-kind project that addresses the biggest issue in the NFT space, which is grinding for Whitelist spots. The team developed the 1st whitelist marketplace in January 2022, where members can use the $OIL that they accumulate daily for reserving a minting spot for their favourite upcoming projects.

Lastly, Ramo says that the team is determinedly developing a whole $OIL ecosystem where holders and non-holders both can participate in.