Legends of Elumia is one of the most exciting blockchain games announced recently. The next-generation game has got everything that is required to take the gaming experience of the gamers to next level. Developed by a large, experienced team of game developers, LoE is a play-to-earn, massively multiplayer online roleplaying game (MMORPG).

But apart from these, there are several other factors that set Legends of Elumia apart from other games. For starters, this one is built by and for gamers and comes with high-quality, highly engrossing graphics and deep, engaging, feature-rich gameplay.

As a proud Web 3 game, Legends of Elumia brings exploration, adventure, and ownership to the deeply engrossed gamers. It allows them to earn, collect, and trade NFTs on the fast speed and low-cost gas Solana blockchain.

Legends of Elumia recently got investment from a global leader like Animoca Brands. The investment will enable the team behind the game to avail the resources required to enrich the MMO metaverse experience. Animoca has already made over 150 investments in the metaverse and NFT-related companies which means LoE will be able to take benefit of the expertise.

Talking about this exciting collaboration, Elumia CEO Richard Jan said, “As our experienced team works tirelessly on building Legends of Elumia, this deal underscores our commitment to the vision of a true MMORPG in the metaverse and Animoca Brands’ recognition of those ambitions.”

Yat Siu, the executive chairman and co-founder of Animoca Brands, commented: “We are excited to support the experienced team at Elumia, who is developing an MMORPG that aims for best-in-class game quality in the open metaverse. We look forward to seeing Elumia provide a fun and immersive playground that delivers true digital ownership and control of game assets to its players.”

Thanks to its promise to provide the gamers with a true MMO experience, Legends of Elumia has already gained a huge buzz on social media. With support from Animoca Brands and its reputation for building and supporting decentralized projects that are part of the open metaverse, Legends of Elumia is set to reach a wider audience and empower its users at all levels.

Excitement is building among the community for the upcoming Alpha test release. This will involve the use of limited edition genesis character NFTs for gamers to play with. To access the alpha test, players can join the Elumia discord for updates and instructions on how to participate.