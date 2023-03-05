Imphal

The inaugural day of the two-day-long Berkap-Reiju Festival, a cultural extravaganza to revive and promote the rich cultural heritage of the Kom Tribe was held at Ichum Keirap Kom Village, Kangpokpi district on Saturday.

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh who was the chief guest of the morning session of the function opened the festival with the shooting of an arrow aimed at an image of a bird hanging from a pole. Traditional dances and cultural performances were the main highlights of the inaugural function. On his arrival, the Chief Minister and the other dignitaries were accorded a warm traditional welcome by the villagers. He also beat the gong as part of the inaugural function of the festival.

Speaking on the occasion, N. Biren Singh assured to consider the demands submitted by the locals including widening/expansion of the road, upgradation of UJB School, and construction of Primary Health Centre, among others.

He further encouraged the villagers to ensure that the economically weaker families are receiving the benefits of the government welfare schemes.

MLA of Saitu Haokholet Kipgen, MLA of Lamlai AC Kh. Ibomcha, MLA of Moirang AC Th. Shanti, CSO leaders, village chiefs, and church leaders among others also attended the function.