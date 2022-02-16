The app launching event makes a milestone in reportlook.com’s ongoing investment in digital growth. Key features include speed and a section which allows users to stay on top of events throughout the day.

Reportlook app is free to download and use. It can be downloaded from two major mobile operating systems iOS and Android via iOS Appstore & Google Play Store. The app is optimised for all kind of screen size mobile as well as tablet devices.

“The app is designed to ensure that our readers have the best possible experience of our journalism and get latest news updates arround the world. we have launched a stable version. However, we are planing to release soon more versions with exclusive features ,” informs Jamil khan, founder, reportlook . “The next version will serve news based on the user’s interest using AI (Artificial intelligence). There will be a additional option to choose theirs interested category and topics and users will earn rewards points while they share articles,” he added.

For the uninitiated, the reportlook.com, with its array of various websites and portals, covers news from India and around the world, featuring a wide range of topics including Sports, entertainment, education, technology & gadgets, food, health and fitness, travel and tourism.

In a short span of 5 years, it hit millions of monthly readership on social media platforms.

Headquartered in New Delhi, the capital of India, news from reportlook parent portal is available on prominent news distribution platforms such as Google News, Dailyhunt and Flipboard and many more.