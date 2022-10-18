Listed amongst the top 25 wealthiest teenagers in Australia, he is aiming for the skies when he turns 18

There are many success stories we have heard of individuals who have done exceptionally well in their lives, but one name that rings a bell is that of Che “Phantom” Bell, the 17-year-old teen who at just 17 has managed to grab the headlines by securing a place amongst Australia’s top 25 wealthiest teenagers.

This Sunshine Coast born teen has done what people take years to achieve, and that’s quite commendable. He is amongst those who have managed to step into unknown territories and conquer them without much effort, as he has the knack to do it right, a quality which is rare and unseen in many of his age.

Being listed amongst the top 25 wealthiest teens is indeed a big accomplishment, and he credits the entire success to the digital asset boom that has taken place in recent times. He started off his journey by working for Chibi Dinos NFTs, where he had to moderate their digital servers and handle staff management.

After spending around 5 months there, he was offered a better position at Gambling Apes. Till the time he was at Chibi Dinos, he generated a massive 3 million on its release and an additional 5 million at a later stage during his tenure. At Gambling Apes too he did exceptionally well, and the company’s valuation was more than $30,000,000 when he left in a bid to boost his career further by looking for better avenues.

The biggest turning point in his life came when he released his own NFT Project named Cubex, which went on to create history by selling out for more than $5,000,000 on release. It was later acquired by ChainTechLabs a leading company in the NFT Industry with a market evaluation of more than $250,000,000.

The amount for which Cubex was sold remains undisclosed. The passionate teen has been able to reach the skies in his professional career owing to his dedication, which is incomparable. When asked about where does he go from here, Bell says, “I want to take giant strides around the digital world as there are innumerable opportunities waiting to be explored, and I’m also aiming to be bracketed under the top 10 wealthiest teenagers by the time I turn 18.”