Bhutan Teer is a popular archery-based game of legal lottery in the Himalayan Kingdom of Bhutan, and the result of Bhutan Teer is announced instantly on this platform.

The first round is announced at 4.20 pm, and the second round is announced at 5:00 pm.

Bhutan Teer Result:

There are several hundred legal Bhutan Teer Booking counters across the Himalayan Kingdom of Bhutan.

Every day, people buy Teer tickets, and if their tickets match with the Bhutan Teer result, they win the lottery game.

The Bhutan Teer winning numbers are two-digit for both the First Round and Second Round.

